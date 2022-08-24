Healing continues for Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, who may transfer to local hospital next week

DANVILLE, Penn., Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson continues to improve every day.

Easton, 12, suffered a serious head injury on Aug. 15 when he fell from a bunk bed at a facility that houses competitors in the World Series of Little League competitors, got his feeding tube out on Tuesday.

Easton, critically injured, underwent surgery, and in the past few days has been able to walk and talk with more ease.

“This is the best news for our boy,” said an Instagram update from his family members. “He put on some new shoes, and was able to walk the entire loop of his unit without stopping! The hospital workers provided very little assistance while doing so. His strength and drive to recover continues to blow us away every day!”

The family thanked friends and strangers for “wanting to show their love and support for Easton by way of card or package, adding a P.O. box has been set up in Utah so there will be fewer items to transport when the family comes home from the Pennsylvania medical facility.

That P.O. Box is: Easton Oliverson, c/o Brooklynn Bundy, PO Box 1541, Washington UT, 84780.

Easton’s Snow Canyon Little League team returned home after playing two games and being eliminated. Just getting to the World Series was a feat that had never been achieved by a Utah Little League team. Easton’s brother, 10-year-old Brogan, was allowed to play in his brother’s place while Easton focused on healing.

The Oliversons also shared a video of Easton taking a hike around his hospital ward, appearing steady on his feet while holding hands with helpers and being followed by a chair in case he got tired.

On Wednesday, the Oliversons shared a video of Easton waving as firefighters stopped by the hospital’s parking lot to wave at the young athlete they had helped rescue.

“A big THANK YOU to East End Fire Co,” the family’s post says. “It sure brightened his day!”

An earlier post said Easton could be transported as soon as next week to a Salt Lake City hospital for continuing treatment.

