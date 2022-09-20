Injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson heads home; family files lawsuit related to son’s injury

SANTA CLARA, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, who was critically injured Aug. 15 when he fell from a dormitory bunk bed used by competitors in the Little League World Series, has been released from Primary Children’s Hospital to continue his recovery at home.

And attorneys for Oliverson’s family have filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the bunk beds, according to new released yesterday.

“We are happy to announce that Easton has made it home,” says an Instagram post by Oliverson’s family. “He is resting and adjusting to his recovery away from the hospital. Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers.

“He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It’s not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through. Thank you, Team Easton! We love and appreciate you!”

Lawsuit

The news also broke Monday of a lawsuit filed against the Little League of America and Savoy Furniture, according to a report by Pennlive.com and other news outlets.

The lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia by law firm Duffy + Fulginiti, says the upper bunk of the bed Oliverson used at the dormitory used by Little League of America when his Santa Clara team was scheduled to play at the World Series failed to properly protect the 12 year old from the fall that fractured his skull and caused life-threatening injuries.

The top bunk had no railing to prevent a fall.

“The suit alleges that Little League Baseball ‘failed to equip the upper bunks with rails to protect its occupants, causing Easton Oliverson to fall'” and that Savoy Contract Furniture “sold ‘dangerous and defective’ bunk beds,” Penn Live’s article says.

According to reports, the dormitory beds were changed from bunk beds to single beds after Oliverson’s fall.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the case develops.