U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 87th World Cup victory

March 11 (UPI) — American Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful racer in Alpine Ski World Cup history Saturday when she notched her 87th career victory in winning the slalom competition at Are, Sweden.

The win moved her past Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark in career victories.

Shiffrin, 27, had tied the Swedish great Friday with her 86th career win in taking the giant slalom. Stenmark retired in 1989.

Shiffrin’s accomplishment brought congratulations from her Team USA colleagues as she finished 0.92 seconds faster than Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener in the slalom.

“It is the greatest honor of my career to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ingemar Stenmark,” she said in a Facebook post Friday after tying the record. “Incomprehensible and truly unforgettable.”

Praise for the American skier poured in as the scale of her accomplishment sank in.

“Congratulations [Mikaela Shiffrin] for breaking the all-time record with your 87th World Cup win, becoming the most successful athlete of your sport!” tweeted International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

“I just wanted to congratulate you on your record-breaking win,” added superstar gymnast Simone Biles in a video recorded with other celebrities for NBC Sports. “I know you have some more races coming up, so I’ll be cheering you on.”