16-year-old boy found dead in Taylorsville, 17-year-old friend taken into custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy was found dead in Taylorsville Wednesday afternoon, and his 17-year-old friend has been taken into custody for questioning.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said police are not ready to call the older teen a suspect, and they hope to know more about what happening after questioning him.

Officers were called to the 1623 Elsie Drive, east of Redwood Road at about 6000 South, at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday after someone discovered a dead body in a cargo trailer in their back yard, Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

The person who called police was the one who found the body of the teen, Cutler said. She declined to say if there was a connection between the house and the victim.

A K-9 was called in locate a 17-year-old boy who was believed to have some involvement in the case. Unified Police posted photos of the teen they were looking for, who goes by the name Rowdy. The boy was later found a few blocks from the scene, Cutler said.

“We will question him and we will know more,” Cutler said.

Cutler said that despite there being “a substantial amount of blood” at the scene, there were no obvious signs of what killed the victim. An autopsy will be conducted to determine 16-year-old’s cause of death.

“There’s a lot of investigation to be done,” Cutler said. “We are processing the crime scene, and will finish questioning the young man we have, then we hope to get more information from the autopsy.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case as details become available.