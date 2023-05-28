At least 3 killed, 5 injured in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting

May 28 (UPI) — At least three people were killed, and more were injured during a shootout at an annual Red River, N.M., motorcycle rally.

Shooting broke out between motorcyclists at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally on Saturday at about 5 p.m. At least five people were injured and received medical care, the New Mexico State Police tweeted.

Police confirmed around midnight that the scene was secured and there was no ongoing threat to public safety. One victim who was injured was airlifted to a hospital in Denver. Others were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, about 36 miles away, and University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque — about 170 miles away.

Police secured the two hospitals in New Mexico and notified authorities in Denver to do the same. The state police did not say why the hospitals were being secured, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had anything like this,” said Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun. “We do have accidents, we have had deaths before, but nothing ever like this.”

All of those involved in the shooting are in police custody. The names of suspects and victims have not been made public at the time of reporting.

Calhoun said all of those involved were members of biker gangs, CNN reported.

She confirmed on Facebook that the scene was located on Main Street, which was largely closed down for the ensuing investigation. Law enforcement and the city requested that businesses stay closed on Sunday.

The motorcycle rally draws about 28,000 bikers to the resort town in the mountains of Taos County.