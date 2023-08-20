Lake Mead closes through Monday due to expected service disruption due to Hurricane Hilary

BOULDER CITY, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lake Mead National Recreation Area closed at 5 p.m. Saturday due to expected storms sparked by Hurricane Hilary.

The closure is expected to last at least through Monday.

“The closure applies to park visitors, government employees, concession employees, park residents and stakeholders,” says a statement issued by the National Park Service. “Exceptions will be made for local, state or federal government employees engaged in official duties.

“This closure is being issued in anticipation of expected severe disruption of services and imminent danger to people and facilities at the park as Hurricane Hilary moves in. The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous impacts to the entire area for the rest of the weekend and into next week The park has already experienced multiple power and utility outages prior to the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. Due to a storm (Friday night), one marina experienced extensive damage, to include multiple dock separations, power outages, and fuel outages.”

During the storm, access to emergency response vessels and personnel is expected to be limited, “as we take all necessary steps to keep our staff out of harm’s way,” the NPS statement says. “There may be times when no emergency response is available. Regional air response is grounded through this storm.”

The park is providing the latest updates via social media and the Lake Mead NRA Current Conditions web page.