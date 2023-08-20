Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Baja California, Mexico

(UPI) — Tropical Storm Hilary has made landfall along Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, bringing the threat of massive flooding to the southwestern United States.

Wind speeds reached about 65 mph when Hilary made landfall at about 11 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving at about 25 mph to the northwest.

Millions of residents of the southwestern United States prepared for potentially “life threatening” flooding and storms ahead of landfall.

Hilary was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center early Sunday, but it is still expected to pack “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” while moving over Baja California and the southwestern United States through Monday, according to a National Weather Service update issued at 8 a.m. EDT.

A rare tornado watch is possible for southeastern California on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s San Diego office.

Earlier Sunday the storm was located over the Pacific Ocean a few miles west of the peninsula, moving toward the north-northwest at about 21 mph. Forecasters said it was expected to accelerate along its path during the day, making landfall first on the peninsula’s west-central coast on Sunday morning and then moving across southern California in the afternoon.

Hilary was packing maximum sustained winds of near 80 mph with higher gusts. Flood watches are in effect from southern California through Arizona, extending north to Oregon and Idaho.

.@NOAA's #GOES18🛰️ is tracking #HurricaneHilary as it pushes closer to the U.S. this morning. A #TropicalStorm Watch, High Wind Warning and #Flood Watch are in effect across parts of the Southwestern U.S. More: https://t.co/mooP0SuiV5 https://t.co/cvtqk9yviz pic.twitter.com/cfMyYS5yfO — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 20, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of southern California late Saturday as forecasters called for rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, across portions of southern California and southern Nevada — levels deemed to be “dangerous to catastrophic.”

It would mark the first tropical storm officially made landfall in California since record-keeping began in 1949.

Newsom proclaimed the emergency in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops. He also met with first responders and local officials, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and indicated he has been in touch with federal officials, including the White House.

There are currently more than 7,500 “boots on the ground” deployed to help local communities from the impacts of Hurricane Hilary, he said.

“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise,” Newsom said. “We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm.”

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Los Angeles County, as well as the cities of Los Angeles, Glendale and Long Beach, KTLA reports.

The National Weather Service’s San Diego office said that 2- to 4-inches of rain per hour are possible. Residents are urged to move to higher ground and beware of the possibility of mudslides in the mountains and canyons.

Los Angeles may receive up to 10 inches of rain through Tuesday in some areas. Southern California is at a 70% risk of flash flooding.

Death Valley’s main highway, State Route 190, has been closed due to flooding. A flood advisory is in effect for Death Valley National Park until 3 p.m. and most roads within the park are closed. The National Park Service warns that emergency services “probably won’t be able to respond” Sunday, and the park could lose power, communications and potable water.

The U.S. Navy on Saturday started moving some of its ships out to sea to avoid being damaged in port at Naval Base San Diego. The nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier was the first to leave Saturday morning.

One person drowned Saturday on the eastern coast of Baja California in the town of Santa Rosalia, Mexico, after their vehicle was swept away, NBC News reported. Four others were rescued.

In Arizona, the areas considered at risk for “excessive rain” was increased on Saturday as NWS forecasters placed the city of Phoenix in a “marginal risk” category of 5%.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is keeping tabs on Hurricane Hilary and has met with Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to prepare for the storm, her office told the Arizona Republic.

And in Nevada, forecasters issued a flood advisory for much of the Las Vegas area running through Monday afternoon, warning that excessive storm runoff could cause flash flooding in many areas, especially in the western Mojave desert.

The coming of Hurricane Hilary has cooled off the U.S. Southwest, which for much of the summer has been baking under weeks of record high temperatures. The high in Las Vegas on Saturday was 79. the lowest high ever for Aug. 19.