Man escapes cougar attack in Diamond Fork area, police say stay away

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is warning people away from the site of a Thursday afternoon cougar attack.

A 70-year-old Spanish Fork man suffered lacerations to the arms and head from the cougar but escaped, the sheriff’s office said on social media Thursday night.

The victim is in fair condition.

The attack came in the Diamond Fork area up Spanish Fork Canyon at about 1 p.m., the sheriff said, advising residents to avoid being outdoors in the Diamond Fork area “as the cougar involved in this incident has not yet been captured.”