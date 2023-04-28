Two dead, one injured in North Ogden shooting; assailant killed in exchange of gunfire with police

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man suspected of killing his brother and wounding his sister-in-law Thursday night was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with North Ogden police officers.

According to a NOPD press release, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 3200 N. block of Mountain Road about 7:14 p.m.

As crews arrived they “saw smoke coming from a home.”

A male, “who does not live there and had confronted the homeowners, began shooting at officers with a firearm.”

Police say “officers shot and killed a suspect after he opened fire on officers…”