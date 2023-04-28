Two dead, one injured in North Ogden shooting; assailant killed in exchange of gunfire with police

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man suspected of killing his brother and wounding his sister-in-law Thursday night was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with North Ogden police officers.
According to a NOPD press release, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 3200 N. block of Mountain Road about 7:14 p.m.
As crews arrived they “saw smoke coming from a home.”
A male, “who does not live there and had confronted the homeowners, began shooting at officers with a firearm.”
Police say “officers shot and killed a suspect after he opened fire on officers…”
The suspect had apparently fatally shot his brother inside the house, and also shot his brother’s wife, according to a North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney briefing reporters on scene late Thursday night.
The woman is expected to survive. Three North Ogden officers were involved.
North View Fire Department and other agencies fought the fire through the night, the residence considered a total loss. Determining the relation of the fire to the gunplay was not immediately clear, the house too unstable to enter.
Because the Weber County Homicide Task Force is taking over the investigation, North Ogden police said, all future future press releases will come from the Weber County Attorney’s Office.
By 8 p.m. the word from dispatch was of a scene under control and “There is no threat to the community at this time.”