Moscow Idaho police seek tips on car after murders of 4 U of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, asked for tips regarding a Hyundai Elantra being sought after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The car is believed to be a 2011 to 2013 model, with unknown license plate. Police shared stock photos of a similar model, noting it was not the specific vehicle being sought.

“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th,” says a police statement issued Wednesday.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case. If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”

The tip line number is 208-883-7180.

Information can be emailed to the tip line at [email protected] Digital media can be sent to fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

“Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders,” the police statement says.

“At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public. We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress.”

Killed in the attack were students Eric Chapin, 20, and roommates Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison “Maddie” Mogen and Kaylee Gonzalves, both 21.

Crime summary