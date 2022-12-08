Moscow Idaho police seek tips on car after murders of 4 U of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, asked for tips regarding a Hyundai Elantra being sought after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
The car is believed to be a 2011 to 2013 model, with unknown license plate. Police shared stock photos of a similar model, noting it was not the specific vehicle being sought.
“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th,” says a police statement issued Wednesday.
“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case. If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”
“Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders,” the police statement says.
“At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public. We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress.”
Killed in the attack were students Eric Chapin, 20, and roommates Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison “Maddie” Mogen and Kaylee Gonzalves, both 21.
Crime summary
An informal police summary of the case says that on the evening of Nov. 12, Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar called Corner Club in downtown Moscow, and returned to the rental house at 1122 King Road at about 1:56 a.m. Nov. 13. Chapin and Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho campus, and returned to the rental at about 1:45 a.m., where she was a resident and he was a visitor.
Two other house roommates had been out in the community, and returned home by about 1 a.m. Nov. 13, and slept until the following morning.
“On November 13th, the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up. At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call was made from one of the surviving roommates’ cell phones inside the residence.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before Moscow Police arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found two victims on the second floor and two victims on the third floor.”
The victims died from stab wounds, police say. Some had defensive wounds and others did not.
In his latest interview, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said families of the deceased would get their loved ones’ belongings back after officers began boxing up the apartment’s contents today.
“It’s time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families, and hopefully help with some of their healing,” he said.