Murray man charged after allegedly biting off roommate’s ear

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Murray man is facing a felony charge after being accused of biting off a roommate’s ear.

Robert Emmett Popp, 20, faces preliminary charges of mayhem, a second-degree felony, and assault and criminal mischief, each a class B misdemeanor, after his former boyfriend accused him in the case.

Third District Court charges were filed Tuesday in the case, which originated from an incident alleged to have happened on Nov. 8 of this year.

An officer responded to a Murray residence on a domestic violence report, the probable cause statement says.

“He spoke with (the victim), who stated that his ex-boyfriend, defendant Robert Emmett Popp, bit his left ear off,” the statement says. “He stated that he was watching a movie with defendant and another roommate … when the defendant (Popp) took a glass of soda and threw it on them, causing the glass to break.

The victim “confronted the defendant and the defendant reacted by taking (the victim) to the ground, and they began fighting,” the probable cause statement says.

Popp “then bit (the victim’s) ear and (the third roommate) told him (Popp) to leave, at which point he (Popp) reached around and punched (the third roommate) in the nose.”

Officers observed blood around the third roommate’s nose and a bite mark on his left arm, the probable cause statement says.

“They also observed a piece of (the victim’s) ear had been bitten off, with clear bite marks on the remaining attacked part of the ear. Officers observed a bite mark on the defendant’s left forearm and scratches to his stomach.”

Popp’s bail was set at $30,000.