Salt Lake City mayor, police chief react after vandalism of mosque

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s mayor and police chief have tweeted messages to the Islamic community after the recent vandalism of a mosque.

Detective Michael Russ told Gephardt Daily the vandalism — a broken window — was reported to Salt Lake City Police after hours on Friday, April 17.

“Our detectives are still working the case,” Russ said. “It was elevated to a supervisor level since it was a mosque.

“There’s always a chance it could be related,” Russ said if there was evidence it was a hate crime. “Detectives are actively working the case.”

The mosque, at 425 N. 700 West, is home to the Islamic Society of Bosniaks in Utah.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall posted her message just before 9 a.m. Friday. The Holy Month of Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. This year, Ramadan began yesterday, Thursday evening, and continues through May 23. It is measured from one crescent moon to the next.

“Hello, I’m Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and and I wanted to wish everyone in Salt Lake’s City Muslim community a happy Ramadan,” the Mayor’s tweet says. “But today I received word of some vandalism that took place at a mosque in Salt Lake City.

“I want you to know how sorry I am that this happened, let alone at at a time that’s supposed to be about reflection and community.

“Please know that my heart is with your community. I am thankful you are here. I am thankful that you’re a part of our community, and I look forward to the time in the future when we can celebrate holy month together. Be well.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown also tweeted:

“I personally send my heart and condolences to our Muslim community. I hope you can enjoy Ramadan and keep you in my thoughts during the holy time. And, I hope we all can find more tolerance and love for each other, particularly during this pandemic.”

