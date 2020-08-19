Small plane crashes in Payson after takeoff from Spanish Fork Airport

Part of the landing gear on a small plane broke off when it made an emergency landing in Payson on Wednesday, April 19, 2020. Photo: Payson Police Department

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Spanish Fork Airport Wednesday, and landed in a field near a trail in Payson.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m., and the small craft attempted an emergency landing in a field just off Arrowhead Trail, Sgt. Noemi Sandoval, Payson Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The people in the plane were not injured, she said.

“It landed safely, but there was some damage to the landing gear,” Sandoval said. “The FAA and NTSB have been contacted to investigate.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

