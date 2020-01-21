Son in custody after 68-year-old mother stabbed in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Ogden police say they have the suspect in custody after a woman was stabbed, allegedly by her son, on Tuesday morning.

Michael Adam Christensen, 34, was wanted in connection with the attack on his 68-year-old mother, which happened at about 5 a.m. near area of 700 East and 5300 South.

South Ogden police said in the initial statement that Christensen then fled the scene. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials have not yet released information except to say the suspect is in custody.