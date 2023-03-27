Three children, 3 adults fatally shot armed intruder at Nashville religious school; shooter killed by police

NASHVILLE, March 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A young female shooter is dead after Nashville police say she entered a religious school and fatally shot three children and three adults before responding officers shot her.

The incident took place at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in a school that serves children from preschool age through sixth grade.

Don Aaron, Metro Nashville Police Department, initially said at a news conference the shooter appeared to be in her teens, but her age was later revealed to be 28.

The female was armed with at least two assault type rifles and a handgun, Aaron said.

Two responding officers shot shooter, ending the mass assault, he said.

Students are being reunited with their parents at different Presbyterian church location, the police statement says.

