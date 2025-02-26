Truck hauling curly fries catches fire on Maine highway

Feb. 26 (UPI) — No one was injured, but many potatoes were lost, when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of curly fries caught fire on a Maine highway.

The York Fire Department responded alongside Kittery Fire crews when more than 30 calls came in to 911 reporting a truck on fire on southbound Interstate 95.

“It was quickly determined that the cargo was frozen curly french fries and not a hazardous material,” the York Fire Department said on social media.

The firefighters used about 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames, but the tractor-trailer and its spud snack cargo “were a total loss,” firefighters wrote.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire.