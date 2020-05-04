Two youths trapped in massive Utah rock slide

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two youths were trapped in a massive rock slide Sunday night as they drove down Willow Creek Road northeast of Salina.

The two young men, both from Gunnison, were rescued when Sevier County deputies, Search and Rescue, and medical personnel were dispatched to the slide scene.

One youth “was still partially trapped and the vehicle had to be cut open by the fire department to get him out,” a news release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The driver of the vehicle was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, while the passenger was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, the news release says.

The Salina Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Sevier County Road Department, and U.S. Forest Service also assisted at the scene.

According to the news release, several other campers were stranded behind the rock slide and either remained at their camping sites or “found another way home after having to walk around the slide.”

The rock slide closed the roadway temporarily until the area could be assessed and cleared.