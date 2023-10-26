Update: 22 dead, dozens injured in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine; person of interest remains at large

Oct. 26 (UPI) — At least 22 people are dead, and more than 50 people injured in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, according to state police who ordered residents in several cities to shelter in place as a “manhunt” continues for the suspected shooter.

The Lewiston Police Department has named Robert Card, 40, as a “person of interest” in the mass shootings. He “should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts,” the police department warned in a recent post on Facebook.

While Sauschuck would not confirm exact numbers, he called it a “very fluid situation” and admitted there are “multiple casualties” at a restaurant and bowling alley.

“We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card who again is a person of interest.”

Sauschuck said a vehicle of interest had been found in the city of Lisbon, which is about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston. Residents in Lisbon were also told to shelter in place as the manhunt for Card continues.

President Joe Biden spoke to a number of Maine lawmakers Wednesday night to offer the federal government’s full support.

“The president spoke by phone individually to Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, and congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” the White House said in a statement.

King’s office wrote in a post on X that the senator plans to travel to Maine on one of the first flights available “to be home to support Lewiston in any way he can.”

The U.S. Justice Department and Homeland Security have also offered their support.

“Federal law enforcement agencies are assisting our state and local law enforcement partners in Lewiston, Maine,” a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

Both Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been briefed on the shootings.

Hours earlier, law enforcement in Androscoggin County released an image of the suspect “for identification.” In the released image, the suspect is seen carrying a high-powered assault-style rifle.

“Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Please stay inside your home with the doors locked,” state police warned residents. “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911.”

Lewiston, which has a population of around 37,000 currently in lockdown, is Maine’s second largest city. Lewiston is located about 36 miles north of Portland.

Officials in the city of Auburn, which is less than 2 miles from Lewiston, also issued an alert Wednesday night and “strongly urged” residents to shelter in place.