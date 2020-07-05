Update: Aircraft, ground crews respond to wildfire in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, July 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple aircraft and ground crews are at the scene of a wildfire in Eagle Mountain that was reported at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lake Mountain Road and Pony Express Parkway.

About an hour later, Unified Fire Authority tweeted that the fire, in the Turtle Hill area, was estimated at “10 acres and moving quickly.”

A short while later, Utah Fire Info said in a tweet: “Forward progression has been stopped on the #EagleFire. Estimated at 30 acres.”

Eagle Mountain City said the fire is is 70% contained and expected to be 100% contained “within the hour.”

No structures were threatened, and no evacuations were needed.

Officials said the fire started accidentally from a spark off of heavy equipment.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.