With 93 killed and toll likely to rise, Hawaii wildfire is deadliest in a century

Aug. 13 (UPI) — The death toll from last week’s wildfires in Hawaii stood at 93 on Sunday, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century as the state’s governor warned more victims will be found.

The updated count released by Maui County emergency officials late Saturday pushed the toll from Tuesday’s disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii, past that of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., in which 85 people were killed. That wildfire was the deadliest in U.S. history since hundreds died at Cloquet, Minn., in a 1918 blaze.

Two of the victims in Lahaina have now been identified, county officials said, as firefighters continued to extinguish flare-ups in the decimated historic city on Maui‘s western shore as well as in upcountry parts of the island.

Power was being slowly restored affected areas of West Maui, allowing several gas stations to reopen and begin distributing fuel.

As Lahaina lay in smoldering ruins, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green toured the site of the devastation on Saturday and warned in a press briefing that the death toll is likely to climb higher since only 3% of the burned area of the city has been searched so far.

“It’s an impossible day,” he said, calling the situation “certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced.

“We can only wait and support those who are living,” Green said. “Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding.”

A scene of devastation from Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui is shown in a photo provided Saturday by the Hawaii National Guard With the death toll officially rising to 93 the wildfire that struck the city Tuesday became the deadliest in a century Photo by Master Sgt Andrew JacksonUSAFUS National GuardUPI

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier pleaded for patience in assessing the total number of fatalities, noting the presence of “thousands” of burned structures that must be inspected by crews and cadaver-sniffing dogs — a task likely to take many days.

“When we find our family and our friends, the remains that we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal,” he said. “We have to do rapid DNA to identify them. Every one of these [victims] are John and Jane Does.”

The burned-out historic section of Lahaina remained barricaded on Saturday and officials warned that toxic particles from still-smoldering areas made it too dangerous for residents to return to inspect that damage, even while wearing masks and gloves.

Officials initially opened the Honoapiilani Highway on Friday to allow residents to return for the first time since the wildfires struck on Tuesday, but then quickly closed it again as a “near riot” broke out over access to the closed areas, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Volunteers distributed food, water, toiletries, canned goods, diapers, baby formula, clothing and pet food to fire victims at a pair of nearby shopping malls as social workers prepared to meet with victims at the Kahului Community Center to relay information about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

The number of people missing in the disaster remained unknown on Saturday while more than 1,400 people were being housed at emergency evacuation shelters on the island.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency for the state of Hawaii to address the health impacts of the wildfires, following President Joe Biden‘s major disaster declaration.

The HHS declaration allows the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ healthcare providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

“We will do all we can to assist Hawaii officials with responding to the health impacts of the wildfires,” Becerra said in a statement. “We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support.”

Biden’s declaration makes available federal resources that will include individual FEMA grants, rental aid support and support for small businesses.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said Friday she will conduct a formal review of the decision-making and policies “leading up to, during and after” the Maui wildfires.

“The Department of the Attorney General shares the grief felt by all in Hawaii, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” she said in a statement.

“My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review. As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”