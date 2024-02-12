Wife finds body of dead husband in San Francisco park

Feb. 12 (UPI) — The wife of a deceased janitor found her husband’s body in a San Francisco area park early Saturday. The man had apparently been stabbed to death, police said.

Santiago Jacobo, 37, was a janitor who had been working at Pleasant Hill Park late Friday night. He was discovered by his wife, who had grown worried when her husband didn’t return home and went to look for him, police said. She called 911.

Police and medical personnel responded and witnessed him lying unresponsive in the parking lot of 147 Gregory Lane around 4:50 a.m., where they declared him dead.

Jacobo’s family is cooperating with the police, who have not yet made any arrests or released any information about possible suspects in the case. Authorities continue to seek information and tips.

There were 53 murders in San Francisco in 2023, among the lowest homicide rates in the country.