Dump truck rollover near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As dump truck rollovers go, this one went well.

They sound bad enough on the radio, and Monday’s dispatched around 2:30 p.m. brought the response of two Park City Fire Department engines bringing EMTs, an ambulance, plus Park City police and the Utah Highway Patrol.

Gratefully, most weren’t needed as the mishap on Aerie Drive at Deer Valley Drive involved only one vehicle, the big truck, Park City Fire posted on social media.

“One driver involved, they didn’t have any injuries,” it said, adding the hashtag Seat Belts Save Lives.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.