Herriman PD says missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Bluffdale

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Herriman say a missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe.

The juvenile was last seen at his home in Herriman near Slick Rock Way about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Investigators said they had no information the child was actually in danger, but were concerned for his safety based on his age.

Police announced about 9:20 a.m. the child had been found in Bluffdale and was returned to his guardians.

No further information was provided.