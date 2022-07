SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

“Northbound State Street in the outside lane is closed due to a water main break at I-80 and State Street,” says a 1:51 p.m. SSLPD Facebook post.

“The area is congested. Please use alternate route.”