Cow that fled slaughter in Massachusetts getting new home in New Jersey

Jan. 28 (UPI) — A cow that escaped slaughter and spent nearly eight months on the loose in Massachusetts will soon be headed to a new permanent home at a New Jersey sanctuary, animal control officers said.

The 2-year-old black angus heifer, dubbed Princess, escaped while being loaded into a trailer bound for the slaughterhouse and spent nearly eight months on the loose in Dartmouth before animal control officers were able to lure her into a trailer.

“Our cow saga is done,” Dartmouth Animal Control Officer Sandra Gosselin told the Dartmouth Week. “Hopefully that’s the only one I get all year.”

Gosselin took Princess to her own farm for temporary lodging while she sought a new home for the cow, whose previous owner had relinquished his claim to the bovine and had since moved away from the town.

The officer said she has now found Princess a new permanent home at Skylands Sanctuary & Animal Rescue in New Jersey, and the cow will be moved once the proper paperwork is in place. Skylands is crowdfunding money to cover the cost of transportation and basic medical care for the animal.