Man severely burned when motorhome catches fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City Fire crews responded to a report of a trailer fire at 440 W. Jensen Lane (4585 South) early Tuesday and found a motorhome in flames and a man with severe burns.

“When we got here, there was one patient burned on his extremities, mostly his legs and arms,” Battalion Chief Dave Florin, Murray City Fire Department, said. “He was taken to IMC hospital, and they then flew him to University of Utah Burn Center.”

No information on the man’s condition was immediately available.

Florin said the injured patient was the first priority, but as soon as he received care, crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

“The motorhome only took a minute to extinguish, and it wasn’t near any other structures.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Florin said officials believe the injured man was in the motor home at the time of the fire.

It isn’t yet known if it was parked just for the night or if the man was setting up to stay in the area for a while. Florin said officials are hoping to talk with the man and get more information from him.

Fire crews arrived at about 12:22 a.m. and were still on scene at 2:30 a.m., doing salvage and moving debris so it wouldn’t smolder.