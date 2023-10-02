Grand County officials locate downed aircraft; status of patients unknown

MOAB, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County officials located an aircraft that went down Sunday night near Moab, though no information about the pilot or passengers was immediately available.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said emergency dispatchers received a call about 8:30 p.m. from a witness to “a plane going into the ground shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab.”

Sheriff’s deputies, Moab fire crews and emergency medical technicians responded and located the aircraft, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“[An] assessment of the patients is currently underway,” the release states.

