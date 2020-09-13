Police: Man killed in suspected drive-by shooting in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting Saturday night in the vicinity of Golden Avenue near Church Street.

Layton Police Sgt. Eric Smith said officers were dispatched to the area just after 8 p.m. and found a male victim, in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene but then was canceled when the victim went into cardiac arrest.

The gravely wounded man was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Smith said.

Police are being tight-lipped about the scope of their investigation, but say they do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

Officials have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and Smith said there was no damage to surrounding property.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Investigators were canvassing the area looking for witnesses and possible surveillance video.

Sgt. Smith said officials are asking anyone who has any information or video that could help in the investigation to call Layton Police at 801-497-8300.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.