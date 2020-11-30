Nov. 30 (UPI) — “The Croods: A New Age” — an animated adventure featuring the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds — was the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $9.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Freaky” with $770,000, followed by “The War with Grandpa” at No. 3 with $644,000, “Let Him Go” at No. 4 with $453,000, and “Come Play” at No. 5 with $387,000.

Rounding out the top tier are “Honest Thief” at No. 6 with $350,000, “Elf” at No. 7 with $320,000, “Tenet” at No. 8 with $300,000, “The Santa Clause” at No. 9 with $170,000, and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at No. 10 with $170,000.