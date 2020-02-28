‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox will shoot a horror comedy pilot for Starz

Feb. 28 (UPI) — Courteney Cox will star in the horror comedy pilot “Shining Vale” on Starz, the cable network announced Friday.

Should “Shining Vale” go to series, it will be Cox’s first TV series since “Cougar Town.” She guest starred on an episode of “Modern Family,” “Shameless” and “Drunk History.”

“Catastrophe” and “Divorce” creator Sharon Horgan and “Trial & Error” creator Jeff Astrof created the half-hour comedy. Starz described “Shining Vale” as a half-hour comedy in which a family moves from the city to a small town, not realizing their house was the site of “terrible atrocities.”

Pat Phelps (Cox) is the only one who notices strange occurrences and worries she may be possessed, or simply depressed. Phelps was an author of a hit novel 17 years ago but still hasn’t written her second. Her marriage is in trouble because she had an affair, so the move is an attempt to save her family.

Horror comedy is in Cox’s wheelhouse. She starred in the four “Scream” movies, which were slasher movies in which the characters knew the rules of slasher movies and joked about them.

HBO Max also confirmed that Cox would participate in a “Friends” reunion special for their streaming service.

Starz currently airs original series “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Power,” “Vida” and is developing “Power Book II: Ghost” and “The Continental,” based on the “John Wick” films.