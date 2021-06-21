Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen celebrate their husbands on Father’s Day

June 20 (UPI) — “Wonder Woman 1984” actress Gal Gadot and “Lip Sync Battle” co-star Chrissy Teigen praised their spouses in Fathers’ Day social media posts.

Gadot, 36, has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008. She is pregnant with their third child.

“Babe, we won the the jackpot with you as the greatest dad in the world!” Gadot said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“You give our girls the perfect example of how a man should behave and the love and patience you show them is endless,” she added. “The unconditional support you give them and the knowing they will never walk alone ’cause you always got their back are such a strong base to who they will grow up to be. My love for you grows bigger every day, seeing you inspire them, teaching them, challenging them, loving them, I know they will become the amazing women we dream they will be. Thank you for being the dad that you are, more to come… #girldad #fathersday.”

Teigen, 35, and singer John Legend, 42, tied the knot in 2013. They have two children.

“There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever,” Teigen told Legend in her Instagram post.