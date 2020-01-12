‘JackBoys’ tops U.S. album chart

Jan. 11 (UPI) — Travis Scott and the rap collective JackBoys’ self-titled CD is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me For Being AntiSocial,” followed by Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at No. 3, Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” at No. 4 and the “Frozen II” soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” at No. 6, Young Thug’s So “Much Fun” at No. 7, DaBaby’s “Kirk” at No. 8, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” at No. 9 and Summer Walker’s “Over It” at No. 10.