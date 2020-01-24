Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency for April

2,219 people are talking about this

Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT

The Jonas Brothers recently released a new music video for their single “What A Man Gotta Do” that featured their spouses Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will perform “What A Man Gotta Do” live Sunday during the 2020 Grammy Awards.