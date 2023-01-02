Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’

Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday.

The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement late Sunday that it had responded to a 9 a.m. call that morning concerning Renner in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.

It said the actor had sustained an undisclosed “traumatic injury,” and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Renner has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno, a region that suffered a winter storm Saturday.

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” the sheriff’s office said, adding its Major Accident Investigation Team was “looking into the circumstances” that led to his injury.

More than a year ago, Renner posted a video on Instagram showing him driving an enormous snow plow.

“I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower,” he captioned the clip.

The 51-year-old actor is also known for his roles in The Hurt Locker, Wind River, American Hustle and The Town.

He has a 9-year-old daughter, Ava, with ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.