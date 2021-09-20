FBI searching family home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is serving a search warrant on the family home of Brian Laundrie, the Florida 23-year-old whose girlfriend’s body was believed found in Teton National Park on Sunday.

Officials have not yet confirmed through forensics that the body is that of Gabby Petito, 22, but have said it is consistent with her description, and it was found in the specific area where officers were searching for her. They also offered condolences to Petito’s parents.

The FBI Denver office tweeted about the search on at 8:17 a.m. Monday:

“#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver”

Petito, who had been on an extended western road trip in her van with boyfriend Laudrie, was last heard from Aug. 25. A photo taken in Ogden was the last she shared on her Instagram account. The Moab police also released bodycam video of thier exchange there with Petito and Laundrie after the couple had been fighting.

Laundrie returned home alone on Sept. 1 to the North Port residence the couple had shared with his family.

Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11, and Laundrie’s family issued a statement through an attorney that they would not be talking with police.

On Friday, Laundrie’s parents summoned police, and told them they hadn’t seek Brian for three days. They said they believed he was in a nearby nature preserve. Officers searched the preserve, which is nearly 25,000 acres in size, on Saturday and Sunday.

North Port Police said Monday they have changed their focus away from the preserve.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds there,” North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said, according to a CNN report.

According to reports Monday from reporters in North Port, officers arrived at the Laundrie home and escorted his parents out of the residence, speaking them in a vehicle, as the search for evidence began. Laundrie’s parents were later allowed to return to the residence.

On Sunday, Petito’s father, Joseph, tweeted a photo in memory of his daughter, with the caption #GabbyPetito, she touched the world.”

