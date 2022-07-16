15-month-old child dead in Kearns backyard drowning incident

KEARNS, Utah, July 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A 15-month-old child has died after an apparent backyard drowning incident near 5500 South 4400 W. in Kearns.

Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily, “The 15-month-old was in the backyard at a private home with some other children,” when the drowning took place.

“The child climbed into the swimming pool where they were found unconscious,” Bennett said.

“The child was taken to Primary Children’s Medical Center by LifeFlight helicopter and pronounced deceased at 6:21 p.m.”

Bennett said while police are in the early stages of their investigation it appears the drowning was purely accidental.

Specific details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.