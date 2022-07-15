Multiple injuries reported in ‘critical injury crash’ on State Route 6

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Traffic was at standstill on State Route 6 in Utah County Friday afternoon due a “critical injury crash” northwest of Soldier Summit.

According to emergency dispatch logs, first responders were notified of the multi-vehicle incident at 2:13 p.m.

“SR 6 milepost 211 is closed in both directions due to a critical injury crash with multiple injuries,” the UHP tweeted. “Within the hour the lanes will begin to alternate to allow traffic to get by. As you drive through please use caution and watch for our Troopers investigating the scene,” UHP tweet said.

UDOT cameras show the crash site with traffic backed up for miles.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries have yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.