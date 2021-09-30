19th Special Forces Group Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead makes final journey home

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Utah National Guard sergeant killed in an Army training exercise in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21. was to be returned to Utah Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead’s remains were to return home in a dignified transfer conducted by members of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, at the Salt Lake International Airport scheduled for Sept. 30, according to a statement by the Utah National Guard.

Olmstead will be escorted by one of his fellow team members, also from B Co., 1st Bn., 19th SFG(A), on a commercial flight from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Salt Lake City, with the final destination for his resting place to his hometown of Spring City in Sanpete County, the statement said.

Details about Olmstead’s arrival and the route to the funeral home will not be released, per the request of the Olmstead family and their desire for privacy.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support to Lincoln’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, Adjutant General, Utah National Guard. “We understand the public’s desire to participate or observe the proceedings, but ask that we all respect the family’s desire for privacy while they mourn their great loss.”

Olmstead died while participating in the Maritime Assessment Course at Fort Campbell. The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

A viewing ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Oct. 5 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Spring City Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Spring City Chapel, followed by the interment at the Spring City Cemetery, which will include military honors, the National Guard statement said.