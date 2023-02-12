2 men wounded, 1 critically, in separate SLC shootings Saturday night

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight, one which left a victim fighting for his life in extremely critical condition.

The first investigation started at 8:19 p.m. Saturday night, when SLC911 received a call saying a wounded man was found in the street near 1600 West Ivy Circle.

First responders from SLCPD and the Salt Lake City Fire Department rendered first aid before the gravely wounded victim was rushed to a local trauma unit.

The suspect, or suspects in the shooting, remain at large.

A second, separate shooting was reported to officers by emergency dispatchers about 8:59 pm Saturday.

When police arrived, in the vicinity of 1400 West Pacific Ave., they found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Tourniquets were applied at the scene and the victim was taken by Gold Cross ambulance to a nearby hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers secured the area, located witnesses, and started to search for the suspect and any potential evidence,” an SLCPD press release said.

“Based on the preliminary information, this also appears to be an isolated incident.”

The SLCPD press release said there was “no information to indicate the shootings are connected.”

Anyone with information in either Saturday night shooting is urged to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

