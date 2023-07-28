2 women accused of stealing, using shopper’s credit cards in Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying two women accused of pickpocketing a shopper at a Santaquin grocery store and using her credit cards to purchase about $8,000 in gift cards.

The Santaquin Police Department shared photos on social media Friday from the July 20 theft at Macey’s, 110 N. 400 East.

Anyone who recognizes the women or has information about the theft is asked to call police at 801-754-1070 or non-emergency dispatch at 801-798-5600 and reference case No. 23SQ02693.