Fish Creek Meadows fire burning near Fremont Indian State Park

SEVIER, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire is burning about seven miles west of Fremont Indian State Park and Museum, officials said.

The Fish Creek Meadows Fire that started Friday afternoon has burned about 2 acres, state wildfire officials said.

“The 2-acre fire is spreading slowly with some tree torching. Multiple engines and a helicopter are on scene working to contain the fire,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media at 2:51 p.m.

