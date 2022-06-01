3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes north of Moab near Utah Colorado border

MOAB, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Things got off to a shaky start for folks in southeastern Utah late Tuesday afternoon when a 3.8 magnitude quake struck about 25 miles northeast of Arches National Park, close to the Utah-Colorado border.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 4:12 p.m. at a depth 4.2 miles from the surface.

Shaking was reported by dozens of residents, from as far south as Moab, all the way to Grand Junction, Colorado, about 36 miles east of the epicenter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages in what the USGS classifies as a light quake.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations issued a press release, saying: “The epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 mi WSW of Fruita, CO and about 36 miles NNE of Moab, UT just north of I-70.”

A magnitude 2.5 foreshock occurred just 16 seconds before the main temblor, the UUSS said.

“Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website earthquake.usgs.gov,” the UUSS statement said.