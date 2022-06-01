Former Carbon High School golf coach arrested for investigation of sexual abuse

PRICE, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Carbon High School golf coach has been arrested for investigation of sexually abusing a student athlete beginning when she was 16.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Kenji Otani, 54, began sexually abusing the girl in his role as golf coach and private tutor in July 2018, when she was 16. The alleged abuse took place at the Carbon County Golf Course and during private golf lessons at Otani’s home, according to a probable cause statement filed in Price’s 7th District Court.

The sheriff’s office says Otani has behaved as if he’s been in “an ongoing emotional, romantic and sexual relationship” with the victim since July 2018. He served as golf coach at Carbon High until 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim disclosed the abuse to her mother in April, which led her parents to confront Otani via text message, the sheriff’s office said. Otani then apologized in a text message obtained and verified by the sheriff’s office: “I am so very sorry! There is no excuse. I am beside myself. I hate that I have hurt all of you,” according to the probable cause statement.

Otani was arrested May 26 for investigation of forcible sodomy and object rape, both first-degree felonies; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He was booked into the Carbon County Jail, where he’s being held on $100,000 bail.