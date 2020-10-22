3 arrested after chainsaws, gear stolen from firefighter vehicles in Orem

OREM, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men have been arrested after chainsaws and gear were stolen from firefighter vehicles in Orem.

“A few days ago we shared an Orem City Government post about the Range Fire where helping fire crews had their chainsaws and other gear stolen from their vehicles while parked in Orem,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department Thursday. “Yesterday, Orem police detectives recovered the stolen equipment and arrested three males who had stolen then listed the items for sale and who were also in possession of a stolen vehicle. Say hello to their mugs.”

The three arrested men are William Strange, 41, Kerry Clift, 44, and Timothy Newton, 25.

The City of Orem Government and Orem Police Department said Monday they were looking for tips after the items were stolen from the parked vehicles of firefighters.

“There were two incidents,” the city statement said. “One was at the Townplace Suites and the other was at the Hampton Inn. The serial numbers on the saws are being run by pawn shop owners.”

There was no helpful video surveillance at either location, the statement said.