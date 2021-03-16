Update: Search for missing hiker in American Fork Canyon suspended

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The search for a 28-year-old hiker missing in Utah County since noon on Sunday has been suspended for the night.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily that the hiker is missing from the area of Mahogany Mountain in American Fork Canyon.

According to Cannon, rescue teams on the ground and in the air would wait until morning to resume the search.

“If you do a ground search you kind of need to have an idea of where they are, and even then if you’re walking along the ground in these kind of conditions at night like this, you could walk right past them, and miss them,” Cannon said.

He said it’s not clear if the hiker left to go hiking at noon Sunday or if that was when the family last saw him and he went hiking later than that.

He said the hiker’s car was found in a parking lot near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

Cannon said more information will be released when the hiker is found.

