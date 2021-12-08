American Fork Police collecting unwanted cell phones to assist abuse victims

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork Police are asking Utahns to donate their unwanted cell phones to assist abuse victims this Christmas season.

“During the month of December, we are teaming up with the 911 Cell Phone Bank asking citizens to donate their unwanted cell phones to help victims of abuse in need as an emergency communication option,” said a Facebook post from American Fork Police Department.

“The phones will be distributed through law enforcement and victim service organizations nationwide.”

There is a donation box set up in the front office of the police department at 75 E. 80 North in American Fork. The department is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“All of the devices donated will be completely erased of all personal information and data before they are distributed to those in need,” the post said. “Any phones not used will be recycled or used for parts.”

Any small electronics can be donated including cell phones, tablets, iPads, GPS units, gaming consoles, iPods, headphones, cameras, SD cards and thumb drives.