Anderson Junction Fire near Toquerville balloons from 50 to 500 acres

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire near Toquerville ballooned from 50 to 500 acres in approximately half an hour Monday afternoon.

High winds quickly drove the Anderson Junction Fire to 500 acres, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5 p.m., and the flames are spreading.

“Numerous ground resources responding from federal, state and local wildfire agencies,” the tweet said.

Both directions of State Route 17 are closed between milepost 6 and milepost 0 in Toquerville in Washington County, and drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no word on evacuations at this early stage.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.