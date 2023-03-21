Bicyclist killed in collision with FrontRunner train

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a FrontRunner train near 400 South 600 West in Salt Lake City.

According to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky, the incident took place about 6 a.m., when the cyclist was hit by a northbound train.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly event have yet to be determined.

There is no crossing at that location, Arky said.

The cyclist, whose name has yet to be released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There is a bus bridge from Salt Lake Central to Murray Central and we’re advising others to take the blue line between Salt Lake Central and all points south,” Arky said.

