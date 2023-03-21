Review: CenterPoint’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ offers solid performances, over-the-top fun

CENTERVILLE, Utah, March 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville’s CenterPoint Theatre has extended the invitation: “Come See Revolting Children.”

It’s a play on words, of course. “Matilda the Musical,” based on the wry, absurd, magical book by Roald Dahl, who also gave us “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

What the children in “Matilda” actually are revolting against various forms of abuse by most of the adults in their lives. All except Matilda are cherished at home, but suffer abuse at school at the mannish hands of headmistress Miss Agatha Trunchbull. So Matilda gets emotional abuse at home and school.

But Matilda is smart and clever, and can stand up for herself, even if it requires to be a little bit “Naughty,” as her first solo is called. And by the happy ending, confidence and a little bit of naughtiness are enough to save the day.

Young actresses Penny Hodson, Sarah Monson and Charlotte Witt alternate in the title role, with Witt handling opening night duties with one of two alternating casts. Witt is a solid actress and singer, and captured Matilda’s logical defiance to unreasonable environments at home and school.

Caydin Bell and Jaycee Harris (M/W/F cast) were great as Matilda’s parents, the Wormwoods, an unethical used car salesman and a glammed-up, self-obsessed would-be ballroom dancer. Both have the comic chops to squeeze maximum audience laughs out of their roles.

Stealing the show, of course, is the over-the-top headmistress Agatha Trunchbull, a former Olympic hammer thrower who believes in brute force and inflexible rules. Trunchbull is played by male actors in both casts, and J.R. Moore (M/W/F) made it hard to look away, with his thunderous to shrill voice, his military-inspired skirt suit with built up shoulders and overstuffed bodice, and his well muscled legs descending into black, no-nonsense grommet and lace-up boots.

Just a glimpse of Moore’s raged-out, bugged-eyed stare was enough to make audience members sit up straight in their seats.

Amanda Frisby was welcoming and warm in the role of teacher Miss Honey, who finds the courage to stand up for the exceptional Matilda. And the youth cast seemed to show more skill with each scene as their characters’ confidence increased. There are many strong singing voices in the cast.

A real standout in the youth cast was Nixon Keddington as Bruce in the performance reviewed. He was entertaining as the boy who dared steal a piece of Trunchbull’s cake, but astounding in a solo section of a song late in the show. The strength and precision of his singing voice sparked a spontaneous standing ovation and made this reviewer feel physical chills not once, but twice.

One minor issue: Some of the group songs may make you wish for better enunciation, but the slightly muffled lyrics could be due to either the multiple voices or to speaker settings.

The musical features book by Dennis Keely and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Emily Wadley directs this fun production, which is sponsored by Scott and Karen Keller. For more information about the musical plot and content, CenterPoint Theatre suggests reading about it here.

This production of “Matilda, the Musical,” rises above any standard expectations, and is well worth seeing for adults and children.

“Matilda, the Musical” will be presented Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2:30 p.m. An ASL performance will be presented on March 25 matinee if interest is shown by ticket purchases by 48 hours earlier.

To purchase tickets, call 801-298-1302 or visit cptutah.org. CenterPoint Theatre is at 525 N. 400 West, Centerville.

