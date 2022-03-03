Blackhawks down headed to West Jordan facility for crash investigation

SNOWBIRD, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Blackhawks that went down last week at Snowbird ski resort are making their way to a hanger in the Salt Lake Valley, where they will be studied for clues to determine why they crashed.

The two crafts went down on Feb. 22 while on a routine Utah National Guard training mission over the resort.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Army National Guard brought in a giant CH-47 Chinook to help remove the two helicopters, lifting each over the mountainous terrain, to Heber City’s airport.

On Thursday, the Blackhawks will be hauled by truck, one at a time, to Utah Army Aviation Support Facility in West Jordan, as part of the ongoing investigation.